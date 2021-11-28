Watch
Territorial Cup stays in Tempe for another year: ASU Sun Devils defeat Arizona Wildcats, 38-15

AP Photo
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws down field against Arizona in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 21:02:53-05

TEMPE, AZ — Jayden Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, Jack Jones returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State beat rival 38-15.

The Sun Devils won in a blowout a year ago, but needed a big second half in the rematch to pull away.

Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 48-yard score, sending Arizona State to its fifth straight win in the series. Arizona wanted a bit of revenge after losing 70-7 at home to Arizona State last season.

The Wildcats moved the ball well in the first half and Will Plummer had a career day, throwing for 346 yards and a touchdown. Arizona lost its payback bid by struggling in the red zone and with too many costly mistakes.

