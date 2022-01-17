Tennis legend Chris Evert announces cancer diagnosis

Tennis legend Chris Evert announced that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

On Friday, Evert posted on her verified Twitter account alongside a link to an ESPN article that she has stage 1 ovarian cancer.

She said she felt "very lucky" it was caught early, and her doctors expect "positive results" from her chemotherapy.

She added that fans would be seeing her during ESPN's upcoming Australian Open as she works from home.

In the article that she co-wrote with fellow ESPN tennis commentator Chris McKendry, the 67-year-old said she decided to share the news of her diagnosis "as a way to help others."

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her stellar career.