Tempe teen competing for spot on skateboarding team for 2024 Olympics

TEMPE, AZ — From Tempe to Team USA, Paige Hyen is making her mark in the skateboarding world.

At just 15 years old, Paige is a member of the 2023 USA Skateboarding Team. She's competing for her spot right now to make next year's Olympic team.

"I just work hard every day to make it there," Paige tells ABC15.

She's been skateboarding for as long as she can remember and what started as a childhood hobby quickly turned into more.

"When she started skating people were shocked at how good she was," her father Brendan says.

Paige tells ABC15 she told her father early on she wanted to be a professional skater. They worked together to make that dream come true, and when Paige was 14, she made a major leap forward, being named to Team USA for the first time.

At first, Paige says it was surreal to be part of the team, competing with the superstars she grew up watching.

"It's crazy to think about," Paige explains. "I'm just so grateful to be skating with them."

Right now Paige is ranked 9th in the World Skate Street rankings, which are used in part to determine who goes to the Olympics next year.

Team USA Coach John Nicholson sees Paige's determination and says she has a real shot at making it to Paris in 2024.

"It's been a meteoric rise," Coach Nicholson says. "I'm just hoping she can continue to progress and get there."

There are three spots on the Olympic team for Paris.

To follow along with Paige's path to Paris, check out the World Skate rankings.

Paige also shares her journey on her Instagram page.