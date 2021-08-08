Watch
Taurasi wins record 5th gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Charlie Neibergall/AP
United States's Diana Taurasi bites her gold medal during the medal ceremony for women's basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 14:29:57-04

TOKYO — Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi has set a new record at the Olympics.

Taurasi and teammate Sue Bird won their fifth gold medal Saturday.

All Taurasi and Bird have done on the international stage is win and now stand alone with five gold medals — the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat — after a 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday at the Tokyo Games.

The duo competed together in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Bird, 40, has said this would be her final appearance at the games. Taurasi, 39, hasn't said if she plans to appear at the 2024 games in Paris.

Bird has 10 medals between the Olympics and World Cup, more than any men's or women's basketball player. Taurasi has nine.

The U.S. has now won the last seven Olympic gold medals matching the country's men's program for the most ever in a row. The men did it from 1936-68.

