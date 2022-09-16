Tampa Bay Rays field MLB's first-ever all-Latin American-born batting lineup Thursday

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays made Major League Baseball history Thursday, becoming the first team to ever start an all-Latin American-born batting lineup in a game in league history.

The team's starting nine against the Blue Jays included Yandy Diaz, Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, Harold Ramirez, Manuel Margot, former Diamondback David Peralta, Isaac Paredes, Rene Pinto, and Jose Siri.

It came on the same day the league honored Roberto Clemente, the first Latin-American player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

History on Roberto Clemente Day!



The Rays starting lineup featured all Latin American-born players, the first time in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/bM4dHdHX65 — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2022

The nine players were born in five different countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said the makeup of his lineup was entirely coincidence, as he was just looking to load his lineup with right-handed hitters against Toronto's Kevin Gausman, who can be tough on lefties with his split-finger pitch.

The lineup put up all the offense Cash expected, as the Rays blew out the Blue Jays 11-0 in Toronto with their historic lineup.

Another coincidence with the historic feat — it also came on the first day of Hispanic Heritage month.