Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

Ralph Freso/AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 19:45:43-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers.

He threw for one touchdown, ran for another, and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week.

The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers' first offensive possession. He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina's second possession.

The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL's best record.

Arizona's starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't play for a second straight game.

