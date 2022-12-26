West Valley businesses gear up for influx of Super Bowl visitors, spending

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale businesses are gearing up for a couple months of potentially record-breaking spending, particularly around State Farm Stadium.

On Monday morning, at the Westgate restaurant, Opa Life, Lionel Reza was enjoying the peaceful task of restocking drinks.

"Christmas Day was nuts. The line was out the door," said Reza. "Yesterday, alcohol sales were through the roof."

The beer was also flowing inside State Farm Stadium, where Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely beat the Arizona Cardinals.

But 'the NFL GOAT' is not even Glendale's biggest draw this week.

The college football playoff on New Year's Eve will draw even more fans to the Westgate Entertainment District.

"Oh, that's huge. That's driving a lot of business. Things are already packed," said Rodney and Michelle Johnson, who live in Avondale. "We were trying to get dinner reservations to take some friends out, [and we] can't get a reservation anywhere right now."

The Johnsons know the Valley's westside is only going to get more inundated in the coming weeks.

But the inconvenience is a great sign for the economy.

"The Super Bowl is the big one," said Reza.

ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business estimated the last Valley Super Bowl, in 2015, had a 720-million-dollar impact on the greater Phoenix area.

Reza said his coworkers are excited to hopefully get a slice of the pie.

"More overtime. More hours," said Reza. "The tips are going to be really really good."

Homeowners are also looking to cash in on the Super Bowl.

"I might Airbnb my house," said Jacob Coker.

"I'm trying to convince her because we're seven minutes away from the stadium," said Rodney Johnson.

"It's tempting," said Michelle Johnson, who also reiterated to her husband that she did not want to move their possessions and rent out their house.

Arizonans will have differing levels of desire when it comes to experiencing the Super Bowl up close.

"It's just so crazy, I don't want to deal with it," said Tara Nelson.

"I'm definitely going to be in the mix," said Coker, who hoped to capitalize on the captive football fans with his food truck venture.

One thing is certain -- if you plan on going to the game, the biggest economic impact will be on your bank account.

"For three of us, our son and ourselves, it would be around $25,000," said the Johnsons, who acknowledged the bucket list item would be more palatable at a smaller price tag.