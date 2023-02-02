UNINTERRUPTED: The Shop to host pop-up shop in Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

UNINTERRUPTED The Shop is coming to Phoenix on Saturday, February 11 and will mark the very first time its doors are open to the public.

The athlete empowerment brand is hosting a pop-up at The Croft Downtown, located at 22 E Buchanan Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will have a panel discussion with football champions. Vernon Davis, Jerry Jeudy, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman are among the guests.

The theme of the conversation is “Heart of A Champion: Embracing the Grit Mentality.”

Additionally, attendees can receive line-ups and edge-ups from celebrity barbers like Brownie Blendz, Nick Castellanos and Vince Garcia.

The event will be The Shop’s first physical product drop. Exclusive merchandise from UNINTERRUPTED for the Super Bowl will be sold.

The organization was founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Season six of UNINTERRUPTED The Shop premieres on their YouTube channel on Thursday, March 9.

For more about the event visit here.