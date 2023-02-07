Super Bowl Food: Valley Chef serving celebrities

PHOENIX — A valley restaurateur is cooking up cultural cuisine as part of the Super Bowl festivities.

PepsiCo’s ‘Impacto Program’ helps Latino-owned businesses. As part of the Super Bowl, they chose a group of local chefs, including Yesenia Ramirez, to participate in Taste of the NFL.

“I’m most excited of just seeing all the celebrities and them being exposed to this food,” Ramirez says.

Ramirez and her family own Salvadoreño Restaurants. They specialize in authentic food from El Salvador and are most known for their pupusas.

“Pupusas are so amazing that the government gave them their own holiday in El Salvador.”

Ramirez says she sticks to family recipes, carrying on a legacy in the kitchen.

“My Grandma used to cook growing up for us,” Ramirez says. “The dishes we serve here are those.”

The PepsiCo grant helped Ramirez get through the pandemic and afford authentic ingredients from Central America. Now she’s excited to share those flavors with athletes and celebrities at Taste of the NFL.

Taste of the NFL is Saturday, February 11. You can learn more or purchase your tickets here.