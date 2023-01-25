Sign up to be an Arizona food tester ahead of the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Is this the tastiest money-making gig ever? Possibly — and it could be yours!

A sports betting site, Pickswise, is looking for food testers ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale next month.

Pickswise will pay you $500 to test various restaurants in the Valley a week before the big game. You’ll then have to report your findings about each of the eateries.

If you’re interested in the job, fill out the online form by midnight ET on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The winner, who will be randomly selected, will be contacted by midnight on Friday, Jan. 27.

For more information, click here.