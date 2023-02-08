Self-made: From South Phoenix to the Super Bowl, chef taking talents and passion to the big game

PHOENIX — From South Phoenix to the Super Bowl! A Valley woman is transforming students’ lives every day by doing what she loves.

It’s a passion that has landed her inside State Farm Stadium for the biggest football game of the year: Super Bowl LVII.

“Ya es hora, ya es hora (It’s time, it’s time),” Caprice Moreno said while getting ready to start her day inside an industrial South Phoenix kitchen.

“We’re at the kitchen…where it all happens,” she told ABC15.

For Chef Moreno, this is just another day in South Phoenix.

“We cook for about 2,500 kids a day here,” said Moreno.

It’s food that at one point was going to 12 schools every single day, and the woman behind the big feat is a local through and through.

“I’m a native. Absolutely. Latina. First generation. Born here.”

Our crew was with Moreno for hours and we watched as she put her heart and soul into every dish she made.

“Just fresh, fresh ingredients. This is really, honestly, the base of a lot of our food that we make,” said Moreno.

She unapologetically incorporates her culture into every meal.

“The green, the white, and the red. You know, many times it’s called salsa de bandera because many times it reminds us of the Mexican flag,” she added.

Moreno is proud to be creating a new lunch menu in several south Phoenix schools, knowing hearts will be happy and bellies will be full.

“It’s just really rewarding to be able to give these kids a meal that’s probably the most sustainable meal they’ve had that day. Personally, I’ve had experiences where I’m out helping serve these kids, and they’ll bring their own Tupperware and ask if they can take some home,” she told ABC15.

“And you say?” we asked.

“Absolutely,” she answered.

Moreno says it’s nutritious meals like the ones they make that keep students excited to eat.

“You’ve got your grain, you’ve got your protein, you’ve got your fruit and vegetables. My heart really is here. It’s so rewarding.”

Her love for food didn’t start in this industrial kitchen. It started with her grandma, or abuelita. It’s an appreciation that inspired her to start her own business eight years ago.

“My personal business is Tukee’s Tamales Catering,” she said.

You could say, because of her dedication to students and their health, Tukee’s has become more of a hobby business. Though, it’s because of it and her hard work….

“I’m going to the Super Bowl, baby. We’re very fortunate. We’ve landed two contracts with the NFL,” she said.

She’ll be one of only a handful of vendors selected to work the official NFL tailgate.

“And we will actually be serving in the stadium for 10 days, for all the men that are coming from New York to do the lighting, the half-time show…we’re going to feed them lunch and dinner,” said Moreno.

While she juggles prepping food for the kids, her team is ready to serve 6,000 mini tamales for the official tailgate event.

“I don’t think they have these in Kansas! It’s a mini tamale — three ounces, traditional red pork tamale,” she said while showcasing one to our crew.

Moreno is now taking her passion from South Phoenix to the Super Bowl, and she couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment. She says she is also thankful to have her family and her staff working alongside her.

“For us Latinas, it can be difficult. Different obstacles that you have to overcome, but it’s possible. You just have to have a great support system; you have to believe in yourself. So yeah, we’re ready. We’re ready to ride this,” she said.

She’ll ride that wave into State Farm Stadium, making the Valley proud along the way. Moreno says while the days will be long leading up to game day, she is grateful for every second of it and couldn’t be happier.

“It’s huge. It’s huge to me. It’s a dream come true,” said Moreno.