PHOTOS: Past Arizona Super Bowl halftime show performers
Diana Ross, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, and Katy Perry were the headliners in Arizona's past Super Bowls. This year, Rihanna is set to rock the NFL stage.
Diana Ross performed the Super Bowl halftime show in Tempe in 1996.Photo by: AP Singer Jordin Sparks sings the national anthem before the Super Bowl XLII football game between the New England Patriots and New York Giants on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)Photo by: David J. Phillip/AP FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2008 file photo, singer Alicia Keys performs before the Super Bowl XLII football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Ariz. Since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are rethinking offers to sing the national anthem. Keys, who is biracial like Kaepernick, said that she learned new information about the anthem after the athlete's protest. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)Photo by: Chris O'Meara/AP Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers performed in Arizona at the Super Bowl in 2008.Photo by: AP Idina Menzel sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)Photo by: Michael Conroy/AP Katy Perry performed at the Super Bowl in Arizona in 2015.Photo by: AP