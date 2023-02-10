NFL teams up with local LGBTQ organization for youth football clinic during Super Bowl week

PHOENIX — Super Bowl celebrations are underway across the Valley and as the NFL prepares for the big game, it's also doing its part to support the community.

On Thursday the NFL teamed up with local LGBTQ organization one•n•ten, as well as the Phoenix and National Gay Flag Football League, for a youth flag football clinic at the Super Bowl Experience.

“We’re thrilled to be working with one•n•ten and the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League on this event. It’s incredibly important to us to be sure that the entire LGBTQ community—both here in Phoenix and nationwide—sees that they have allies at the NFL. And there’s no better place to demonstrate our support than during Super Bowl week,” said Clare Graff with the NFL.

The youth and their families were escorted into the Phoenix Convention Center for the experience of a lifetime.

With just minutes to kick-off, the NFL announced three veteran Arizona Cardinals players to be their coaches.

Michael Bankston, a former defensive tackle and defensive end who played nine seasons in the NFL.

Marcel Shipp, a former running back who played with the Cardinals from 2001-2007.

Rick Cunningham, a former tackle who played in the NFL for eight years and with the Cardinals from 1992-1994.

With their coaches and PGFFL/NGFFL members at their sides, the youth were divided into four groups and the flag-pulling and ball-catching were underway.

One•n•ten is a non-profit organization that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youths ages 11 to 24 by providing empowering social and service programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development, and healthy life choices, according to its website.

The NFL has been working for the past several years to build its relationship with the National Gay Flag Football League, which has 26 leagues across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2021, the Arizona Cardinals sponsored Gay Bowl in Tempe, Arizona, as teams from each city traveled to the Valley. This coming October, the Seattle Seahawks will sponsor Gay Bowl 2023 in the Emerald City.

"Having the NFL stand with the LGBTQ youth, and also the Phoenix and National Gay Flag Football League, just affirms that football is for everybody and they recognize that a lot their fanbase is part of our community, and inspiring these kids and letting them know that football is for them. It's something that's so powerful and transformative and they're out here changing lives today," said Joel Horton, the NGFFL Commissioner.

In the Valley, the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League not only provides a place for LGBTQ athletes and allies to compete, but they also give back to the community by fundraising to provide scholarships to LGBTQ student-athletes.

Guillermo "Memo" Moreno, the PGFFL Commissioner, says Thursday's clinic was a culmination of a lot of work that has been put forward from both local and national leagues.

"This is really a huge stride for us because coming from the gay community and seeing the growth that we've experienced, both on a national level, personal level... to be able to be a part of something so much bigger than us, such as the NFL Experience, it's everything. It validates who we are as players, as athletes, and as gay members of the community," explained Memo.

During Super Bowl week in the Valley, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell supported the LGBTQ community in a number of ways, including hosting A Night of Pride with GLADD. The event highlighted the advances in and the future of LGBTQ inclusion in professional sports.