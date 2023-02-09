NFL PLAY 60 campaign hosts 1,000 Valley students for Kids Day

PHOENIX — With the Super Bowl in town, it's no secret there have been an exorbitant amount of events, ranging from watch parties to experiences and concerts.

Wednesday, however, the NFL focused on the Valley youth!

Nearly 1,000 local kids ranging from grades 4-6 got the chance to participate in the NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day.

The schools that got to participate were:

Joseph Zito Elementary School (Isaac School District)

Salt River Elementary School (Salt River Pima Indian Reservation)

Adams Elementary School (Mesa Elementary School District

Jefferson Elementary School (Mesa Elementary School District)

Justine Spitalny STEAM School (Cartwright Elementary School District)

Students from the schools were able to spend time with current and former NFL players, mascots, and cheerleaders while they were interacting with different football-themed activity stations.

The NFL and American Heart Association created the NFL PLAY 60 campaign to teach kids about the importance of staying active and living a healthy lifestyle.

According to the NFL, since the partnership was formed 15 years ago, the league has committed more than $352 million to youth health and fitness through PLAY 60 programming, grants, and awareness campaigns.