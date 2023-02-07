Low-cost drinks to mix up for the big game Sunday

PHOENIX — Hosting a house party for the Super Bowl on Sunday? The ABC15 Party Patrol teamed up with Ben Foreman from 50 Shades of Rosé to whip up tasty and affordable drinks that will make you the MVP on game day.

First up, Foreman recommends The Cheerleader, a twist on 50 Shades of Rosé’s spicy watermelon margarita.

Pour one ounce of tequila, one ounce of spicy tequila, and one ounce of fresh lemonade into a mixer with a scoop of ice, then shake. Foreman recommends Reposado tequila and Ghost Tequila for this particular drink.

“A fun thing to do is you can always salt your rim, or you can add green glitter,” Foreman said. However, make sure to purchase edible glitter.

Next, Foreman mixed up The Referee, a play on the classic White Russian.

Fill a mixer with ice, then add one ounce of Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, one ounce of vodka, and a sweet creamer. For this, Foreman recommends an Italian sweet creamer. Shake the mixer until the outside is slightly frosted, then transfer to a clean glass.

“And then the only other thing we like to do for a little fun is just [add] a little whipped cream,” Foreman said.

For those looking for a big-batch drink, Foreman recommends The Team Huddle.

“It's a party drink,” Foreman said. “You throw pretty much whatever you have in it, and you make a great cocktail out of it.”

For a stiff drink that serves an entire party, use full bottles of vodka, tequila, grenadine, and fruit punch into a large pitcher, Foreman said.

For the purpose of making a single cocktail, use one ounce-and-a-half of each ingredient, Foreman said.

For the final drink, Foreman and the team at 50 Shades of Rosé jazzed up the classic Bloody Mary, renaming it the Hail Mary.

Add four ounces of Bloody Mary mix (Foreman used Zing Zang), and one-and-a-half ounces of vodka. Add ice, celery sticks, or salt to the rim. But to really make the drink pop, Foreman added a cheeseburger on top.

“It's one of those things that you can make a meal out of a great Bloody Mary,” Foreman said. “For the Big Game, everyone's probably going to be barbecuing. And you can throw a pizza on there, chicken fingers. You've seen lobster, whatever you’ve got in your fridge, cook it, put it in your Bloody Mary.”

Drink responsibly.