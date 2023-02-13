Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale following tight game

GLENDALE, AZ — The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LVII, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The game began with Sheryl Lee Ralph making history as the first person to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Her performance was followed by Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem, with Mesa native Troy Kotsur signing ASL alongside him.

What a moment: Valley native and Oscar winner @TroyKotsur channels Francis Scott Key as he signs the National Anthem along side @ChrisStapleton. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/IJpAto9tyQ — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) February 12, 2023

Another historic moment immediately followed after the National Anthem when an all-women team performed this year's flyover.

The game was complete with a surprise pregnancy announcement by Rihanna during her halftime performance.

With seconds left in the game and the score tied at 35 to 35, the Kansas City Chiefs made a field goal and narrowly avoided sending the game into overtime.

67,827 people were in attendance of this year's Super Bowl.