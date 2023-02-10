Watch Now
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie

Charles Krupa/AP
An order of "boneless chicken wings" rests on a plate, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Derry, N.H. With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Feb 10, 2023
BUFFALO, NY — Americans are set to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. So says the National Chicken Council. And some of them will be boneless — and thus not actual chicken wings.

The “boneless wing” is a thriving and delicious deception. It's part of a subset of foods that are popular but also aren't really what they say they are. Think baby carrots or mock crabmeat or plant-based burgers.

In the case of “boneless wings,” though, there's a reason behind it — they've been more cost effective. And yet, some say, they're an interesting example of marketing manipulation.

