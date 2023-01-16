Gilbert girl wins contest to become Good Morning America's Super Bowl 'Kid Correspondent'

GILBERT, AZ — One Gilbert girl is already a big Super Bowl winner after getting the gig of a lifetime with Good Morning America!

Ten-year-old Julia was flown out to New York as a finalist in GMA’s Super Bowl "Super Kid” contest. She was reportedly nominated by one of her teachers and got the big news Monday morning that, after being nominated, she actually won the contest!

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz helped deliver the good news that Julia will be GMA’s “Kid Correspondent” for Super Bowl festivities ahead of this year’s game, and will get to interview players, attend event activities and even go to the big game!

Good Morning America

Big Red also attended the exciting festivities Monday morning, helping surprise Julia with a special "Kid Correspondent" microphone and giant Cardinals hat!

Watch the exciting moment Monday morning on Good Morning America below: