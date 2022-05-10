Ak-Chin, Gila River, Avnet announced as AZ Super Bowl Host Cmte. partners

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has announced three new partners as we get closer to the February 2023 event in Glendale.

Ak-Chin, Gila River Indian Communities, and Avnet are now official partners of the Host Committee.

Officials say the partnerships will each elevate Super Bowl LVII because they all share the vision of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee in delivering a premiere experience and creating lasting social and economic impact across local communities.

Avnet, a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider will showcase its technologies during events leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Partnering with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is a unique way for Avnet to further engage with the community where we are headquartered and to support the committee’s mission of maximizing the positive impacts on the Arizona community,” said Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher.

Ak-Chin Indian Community, located in the Santa Cruz Valley, is partnering with the Super Bowl for its second time. The group will help spotlight and recognize Arizona non-profit organizations that create unique programs and positive impacts in the education and health and wellness space.

“Ak-Chin Indian Community has always believed in the power of investing in Arizona and its future,” said Ak-Chin Tribal Chairman Robert Miguel. “We are thrilled to once again partner with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and look forward to having Super Bowl LVII serve as a point of pride for all Arizonans and the 22 Tribal Nations who call Arizona their home.”

Gila River Indian Community, home to the indigenous O’otham and Pee Posh people, will host a large family-friendly fan event, including a “Community Day” specifically for Gila Community members.

"The Gila River Indian Community looks forward to again being a sponsor of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to showcase a world-class event for football fans and Community members," said Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis. "Working in collaboration with the host committee, the National Football League and our fellow sponsors, we intend to show off why Arizona, our tribal nations and the Gila River entertainment properties draw millions of visitors from all around the world. Super Bowl LVII will be a game and experience like no other, and we are proud to be part of such an amazing event.”

This marks the fourth time Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl. The last Super Bowl hosted in Arizona in 2015 saw 120,000 visitors traveling to join the festivities in person, resulting in an economic impact totaling $719 million.