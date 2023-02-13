After reports of slippery turf, NFL says Super Bowl grass 'was in compliance'

GLENDALE, AZ — The field at State Farm Stadium may have looked immaculate, but by the second half, it was clear that traction was not great.

"It was like playing on a water park," Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said.

The grass at State Farm Stadium is on a giant tray that is rolled in and out of the retractable roof stadium.

The field sits out in the Arizona sun on warm days and is brought back inside when it gets cold.

This particular batch of grass started growing in May of 2021, but even a nearly two-year process couldn’t produce a flawless field.

ABC15 reached out to the NFL about the field conditions. The NFL released the following statement on Monday morning:

"The State Farm Stadium field surface met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy. The natural grass surface was tested throughout Super Bowl week and was in compliance with all mandatory NFL practices."

