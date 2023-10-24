Suns tip off new season with several home games already selling fast

The Phoenix Suns are back in action, tipping off the regular season Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Bay Area against the Golden State Warriors and former teammate Chris Paul.

Another highly anticipated season is ahead. According to StubHub, the Suns are the #5 trending team of the season and are already seeing a 145% jump in ticket sales compared to the same time last year.

Season preview: NBA Championship or bust for new-look Phoenix Suns

The top three biggest home games this season:

#1 - Nov. 10th hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

#2 - Nov. 22nd vs Golden State Warriors.

#3 - Nov. 2nd against the San Antonio Spurs

The home game against the Warriors is shaping up to be the most expensive, but the Lakers game already outsells the others by more than 43%.

Tickets for the Suns/Lakers match-up start around $150 but you can find cheap seats at other games as low as $50 against the Utah Jazz and $20 when the Suns host the Portland Trailblazers.

StubHub includes a few reminders when it comes to buying tickets online:

