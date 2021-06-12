Suns spoil Nikola Jokic's MVP party, beat Nuggets 116-102

DENVER — Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns spoiled Nikola Jokic’s MVP celebration with a 116-102 victory over Denver on Friday night in Game 3 that put “The Joker” and the rest of the reeling Nuggets on the brink of a quick second-round exit.

Booker scored 28 points and teamed with Chris Paul to lead a steady offensive onslaught that countered Jokic’s triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

With their sixth straight victory, the second-seeded Suns took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Paul had 27 points, eight assists and three steals for the Suns.

They are one win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2009-10.