Suns roll to 11th straight victory, beat Nets 121-111

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Nets 121-111. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:41:17-05

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.

The Suns continued their best start to a season in franchise history and have two double-digit winning streaks this season.

They won 18 games in a row from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2.

Bridges scored a season-high for a second straight game. The lanky 6-foot-6 forward had 26 points against the Spurs on Sunday and was arguably even better against the Nets.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points.

