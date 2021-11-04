Suns owner Robert Sarver accused of harassment, racism, misogyny in ESPN report

PHOENIX — ESPN released a report Thursday accusing Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver of sexual harassment, racism, and sexism.

The article is surely sending shockwaves through the sports world. Right off the bat, ESPN’s story says Server allegedly used the N-word multiple times when talking to then-coach Earl Watson.

The report says ESPN talked to more than 70 people who worked in the organization, who painted a picture of a hostile work environment. Sarver allegedly used racially insensitive language, and the article included references to instances of misogyny, and situations when employees felt cornered and harassed.

"Through his legal team, Sarver denied using racially insensitive language," the report says. "Sarver did acknowledge using the (N-word) once many years ago."

A current business operations employee reportedly told ESPN, "If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the f--- is going on in Phoenix...[he] would be appalled."

The NBA says they have not received any complaints of misconduct at the Suns organization through their confidential hotline.

"This story is completely outrageous and false," current President/CEO, Jason Rowley, said ahead of the report's release.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi said the allegations "have stunned and saddened me."

STATEMENT from @Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi in response to the ESPN article about Robert Sarver. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/sGuFnXTnlU — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) November 4, 2021

ESPN says they have attempted to reach Sarver for an interview multiple times.

Sarver purchased the team in 2004 for what was then a record $401 million.

Over the years, many former coaches and players have criticized Sarver’s financial moves, and level of involvement in coaching decisions.

In 2018, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sarver "has earned a long-standing reputation for aggressively involving himself in basketball decisions," and that coaches "became accustomed to regular beratings and demands of strategy and lineup changes.”

None of the allegations mentioned in Wojnarowski's 2018 report included claims of racism, sexual harassment, or sexism.