Suns guard Devin Booker makes fourth NBA All-Star game

PHOENIX — Devin Booker is a 2024 NBA all star.

The Suns' electric guard was named to his fourth NBA All-Star Game on Thursday.

He was also an All-Star in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Booker also capped off a huge month of January by winning the NBA Western Conference Player of the month award.

He averaged 30 points a game during the month, leading the Suns through a month where the team went 11-5 and had a seven-game win streak at one point.

Elsewhere in the league, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers were chosen as All-Star reserves, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks also had two players selected. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves will be going to the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis.

Stephen Curry is an All-Star for the 10th time, and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis rounded out the West reserves.

Jalen Brunson was selected for the first time and was joined by teammate Julius Randle from the Knicks, who went 14-2 in January.