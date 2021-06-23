Suns guard Chris Paul reportedly cleared to play in Game 3 against the Clippers

PHOENIX — Phoenix suns point guard Chris Paul has reportedly been cleared to play in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The star point guard entered the NBA coronavirus health protocols last week as the team prepared for this series following their sweep against the Denver Nuggets last week.

Despite not having Paul, the Suns have won both games against the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals and hold a 2-0 lead heading into Thursday's game in LA.

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.