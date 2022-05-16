Suns fans react to Game 7 loss

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' playoff run came to an end Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Many fans left the game during the third quarter when the team started to trail by more than 30 points.

"I didn't expect this," said Sid Mehtie. "To lose is fine but what they put out there tonight... it was just really hard to watch."

The Suns ended the game down by 33 points.

"Booker was talking all that smack and Luka delivered, so that's the definition of a Luka special," said David Robinson, a Suns fan. "It was a great season. I've been a Suns fan forever, so go Suns."

"We're a little sad," said Allison Russell.

"We are very sad," added Lili Gagin.

The two told ABC15 that some fans were hopeful and stayed for most of the game.

Some fans blamed the officiating while others blamed the coaches and staff.

Regardless, many are already looking forward to next year.