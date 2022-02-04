Watch
Sports

Actions

Suns' Devin Booker, Chris Paul picked as NBA All-Star reserves

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Chris Paul (3) motion after Booker made a three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Devin Booker
Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 21:07:10-05

PHOENIX — Devin Booker and Chris Paul were chosen as reserves for the NBA All-Star Game, giving the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns two selections.

The Utah Jazz also got a pair with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, but the Cleveland Cavaliers had to settle for one player in the game they will host on Feb. 20.

Guard Darius Garland will represent the Cavaliers but center Jarrett Allen was not among the seven players from the Eastern Conference.

Reserves were voted on by the head coaches from each conference, who could not vote for players from their own teams.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV