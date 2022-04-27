Watch
Suns coach Monty Williams fined $15K for criticizing refs

Matthew Hinton/AP
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams argues a call in the first half of Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:39:32-04

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams made his comments to the media following the Suns’ 118-103 road loss Sunday.

He was upset by the disparity in foul shots — 42-15.

Williams said "coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their head cut off for speaking the truth. That’s a free-throw disparity.”

It’s the third fine assessed in the past two days by the NBA for reactions to officiating involving a disparity in free throws favoring the home team.

