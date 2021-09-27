Watch
Suns' Booker will miss start of camp due to health protocols

Mark J. Rebilas/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, July 17, 2021, file photo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Phoenix. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, the Suns announced that Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the league's health and safety protocol. (Mark J. Rebilas/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 26, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Suns said Sunday that the two-time All-Star won’t participate in Monday’s media day.

The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp.

The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last year, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.

