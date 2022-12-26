Suns' Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin injury

PHOENIX — DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out a while after suffering a groin injury in Sunday's game against Denver.

The Suns released a statement Wednesday saying Booker suffered a left groin strain, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

He had missed the three games prior to Sunday due to groin soreness.

Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17.

Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.