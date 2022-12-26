Watch Now
Suns' Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin injury

David Zalubowski/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, back, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 16:29:54-05

PHOENIX — DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be out a while after suffering a groin injury in Sunday's game against Denver.

The Suns released a statement Wednesday saying Booker suffered a left groin strain, and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

He had missed the three games prior to Sunday due to groin soreness.

Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17.
Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

