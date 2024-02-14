Watch Now
Suns announce new G League team to play in the Valley, fans can help name team

With the announcement, every franchise will now operate a NBA G League team
Posted at 9:28 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 11:34:58-05

PHOENIX — A new basketball team will take to the hardwood in the Valley later this year.

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday they've acquired the rights to own an operate a NBA G League team.

“Bringing a G League team to Phoenix was one of my first priorities as owner,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury team owner Mat Ishbia. “Adding a G League team creates another area for us to compete to be the best and will be a vital tool to help develop players and coaches. Just like the Suns and Mercury, our G League team will serve as a community asset and make a positive impact on and off the court.”

The team will play its home games in the Valley, but the team will announce more details about the venue at a later date.

Fans will also have the opportunity to name the new G League team through an online contest.

Until the end of February, fans can submit their ideas for a team name by clicking here.

The winning submission will receive free tickets for the team's inaugural NBA G League season along with a $1,000 cash prize.

The NBA G League effectively serves as a minor league for the NBA. According to the team, more than half of current NBA players have G League experience, while eight NBA head coaches were G League coaches first. It is also where the league will test potential new rules for the game.

