Sun Devil siblings shine at ASU

TEMPE — Sun Devil sports are a family affair for the Bourguets. Trenton, Coben and Rylen are all student-athletes in Tempe.

"It's truly a dream come true," said Coben.

Sports have always been a big part of their lives. In all, there are six siblings. Rylen is the only girl and is just as competitive as her five brothers.

She said"I grew used to learning to hold my own and it made me stronger."

Rylen is a freshman at ASU, playing as part of the beach volleyball team.

She followed her brothers Coben and Trenton, who both play ASU Football.

If that doesn't sound impressive enough, their brother Trayson is also a Division 1 athlete as a quarterback at Western Michigan.

"It's kind of dream-worthy," their father Toby described it. "We're super blessed and it's going to be an exciting next couple of years."

It's not all athletics though. All four Bourguets boast straight A's.

Trenton graduated in the spring with a communications degree, Coben is studying engineering management, Trayson is studying business and Rylen will study sports business.

"We grew up really hitting academics hard understanding it doesn't matter how good you are if you aren't in the classroom," Coben said.

Their two younger brothers are still in Tucson, but the older siblings hope to be role models and inspire them in whatever they do.