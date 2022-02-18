Watch
Spring training postponed in Valley as MLB lockout continues

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Practice fields remain empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October as the Los Angeles Angels facility is quiet Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
MLB Spring Baseball
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 15:21:38-05

Spring training isn't going to happen just yet.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that spring training had been delayed and would not start earlier than March 5, after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, the league said it would meet with MLBPA on Monday for an in-person meeting and "remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time."

Bridget Binsbacher, executive director of the Cactus League, said they are disappointed the season won't begin as scheduled but facilities will be ready to open as soon as they can.

"Spring training is a major tourism driver in Arizona, and our stakeholders are counting on a strong 2022 spring training season after enduring two COVID-disrupted seasons," Binsbacher said in a statement released Friday. "We are also disappointed for the many out-of-state fans whose travel plans have been impacted."

The league's ninth work stoppage and the first in 26 years began on Dec. 2.

According to the Associated Press, several things players and owners remain can't agree on include luxury-tax thresholds and rates, revenue-sharing, and how to address players' allegations of service time manipulation.

Opening Day is scheduled to begin on March 31.

