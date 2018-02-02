Prominent baseball agent suggests spring training boycott

A prominent baseball agent says players should consider boycotting spring training because of the slow free-agent market.

Brodie Van Wagenen, co-head of CAA Baseball, says players are "outraged" over a lack of willingness to pay top free agents and "I would suggest that testing the will of 1,200 alpha males at the pinnacle of their profession is not a good strategy."

In his statement released Friday, Van Wagenen says "a fight is brewing" and "a boycott of spring training may be a starting point if behavior doesn't change."

He adds: "Players don't receive their paychecks until the second week of April. Fine them? OK, for how much? Sue them? OK, they'll see you in court two years from now."

Outfielder J.D. Martinez remains among the big name players unsigned.

The Diamondbacks have been one of several teams targeting him this offseason, but are believed to be unable to offer as much as other teams for the outfielder.

Martinez hit .302 with 29 home runs in just 62 games with the Diamondbacks last season but is now a free agent.

Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Greg Holland and Lance Lynn remain among the dozens of other unsigned players with the Feb. 14 start of spring training less than two weeks away.

The mandatory reporting date is Feb. 24.