Prominent baseball agent suggests spring training boycott

A prominent baseball agent says players should consider boycotting spring training because of the slow free-agent market.
Brodie Van Wagenen, co-head of CAA Baseball, says players are "outraged" over a lack of willingness to pay top free agents and "I would suggest that testing the will of 1,200 alpha males at the pinnacle of their profession is not a good strategy."
In his statement released Friday, Van Wagenen says "a fight is brewing" and "a boycott of spring training may be a starting point if behavior doesn't change."