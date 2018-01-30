Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers dies

PHOENIX - Former Diamondbacks and Padres general manager Kevin Towers has died at the age of 56.



Multiple national baseball writers reported the passing of Towers on Twitter.

Towers served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' general manager from 2010-2014. The Dbacks won the NL West in 2011.

Before the Diamondbacks he was the Padres' general manger from 1995-2009. Under his watch, the Padres won National League West Division titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006. The 1998 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the New York Yankees.

Sports Illustrated reported Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer in December 2016.

