Super Bowl LII: 10 of the most ridiculous things that you can actually bet on

Super Bowl LII is almost here -- and with it have come over 400 prop bets, many of which have absolutely nothing to do with the game itself.

Here's a look at 10 of the craziest things that people can actually bet on during this year's game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis on Sunday. (Go here for a full explanation of how the odds are calculated.)

1. Length of the national anthem

Yes, you can bet on how long Pink's rendition of the national anthem will take. (Over two minutes: -155; under two minutes: +115)

2. Pink's anthem prowess

Will Pink forget or omit a word in the Star Spangled Banner? (No: -200; Yes: +150)

3. Mention of the outside temperature

How many times will the broadcasters mention the outside temperature in Minneapolis, where it's forecasted to be just 8 degrees on gameday? (More than once: -150; less than once: +110)

4. Giselle's TV appearances

How many times will model Giselle Bundchen, wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, be shown on TV during the game? (More than 1.5 times: -120; fewer than 1.5 times: -120)

5. Justin Timberlake's shoes

What color will Justin Timberlake's shoes be during his halftime performance? (White: -120; Black: +200; Brown/Beige: +700; Blue: +1000; Green: +1000; Red: +1200; Yellow: +2000)

6. Timberlake's former bandmates

Will any former members of 'N Sync perform alongside Timberlake? (No: -300; Yes: +200)

7. Mention of "wardrobe malfunction"

How many times will Super Bowl commentators refer to Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" that occurred at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVIII? (Fewer than 1.5 times: -500; more than 1.5 times: +300)

8. Homage to Prince

With the Super Bowl being played in Minnesota, will Timberlake cover a Prince song? (Yes: -140; No: Even)

9. Tom Brady jersey theft

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his jersey stolen after last year's Super Bowl. Will history repeat itself? (Yes: +1000)

10. Trump tweets

How many times will President Trump tweet during the game itself? (Five or more times: -140; fewer than five times: Even)