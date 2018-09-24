YouTube children's show star Blippi to throw 1st pitch at Diamondbacks game

YouTube children's show star Blippi will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blippi, a former Air Force serviceman, has over 5 billion video views on his YouTube channel that caters to kids. His most recent video called "Play at the Play Place with Blippi/Learn Fruit and Healthy Eating for Children" already has over 600,000 views since it was uploaded on Tuesday.

Blippi (real name Steven John) will also film a baseball-themed show at Chase Field that will be soon be posted to his YouTube channel.

Click here to purchase tickets to Tuesday's game, which will begin at 6:40 p.m. Arizona time. Blippi's pitch is set for 6:30.

Per the D-backs, a few select season ticket holders will be able to bring their kids to meet Blippi.