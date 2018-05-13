You can take a zipline tour over wild animals at Out of Africa Wildlife Park

The next stop in our Adventure Arizona series takes us to Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde where they're taking sightseeing to a whole other level!

It's called the Predator Zip Line, and it's the only zipline in the world where you can fly over lions, tigers, wolves, hyenas, bears, jaguars and other natural predators. Check out the above video as ABC15's Jason Snavely experiences the adventure firsthand.

If you'd like to give it a try, prices start at $89.95 for a 2-3 hour eco-zip line tour with five lines and a suspension bridge. For more information, click here or call (928) 567-9947.

