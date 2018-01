For the second time ever, the WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be held in Phoenix -- and for the first time ever, a WWE event will be held at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WWE announced Wednesday that the 2019 Royal Rumble will take place at Chase Field on Jan. 27, 2019. It will mark the first time in history that the event will be held at a baseball stadium. The Royal Rumble took place at the Phoenix Suns' home arena, now called Talking Stick Resort Arena, in 2013.

In addition, WWE has announced three other events will take place in Phoenix during a four-day span in January of next year. An NXT Takeover event will be held at Talking Stick Resort Arena the day before the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 26. Also, WWE Raw and Smackdown Live will take place at TSR Arena on Monday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 29, respectively.

And if you want to attend a WWE event in the Valley before then? WWE Raw and Smackdown Live are coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena next month.