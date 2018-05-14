Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley bringing comedy show to Phoenix

Pro wrestling legend and bestselling author Mick Foley is also known for being a funny guy -- and he'll soon be bringing his comedy tour to the Valley.

The former three-time WWE world champion, who's perhaps best known for his fall off a cage in a "Hell in a Cell" match 20 years ago, will host "20 Years of Hell" at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy in Phoenix on May 24.

Per az.houseofcomedy.net, Foley's show will "weave a spell-binding web of stories, designed to take fans along on a journey back to June 28, 1998 -- the night of the infamous 'Hell in a Cell' match. It was the night that Foley somehow survived two spine-rattling falls off of and through the ominous Cell structure, shrugged off a stint of unconsciousness, and finished the match with a front tooth lodged in his nose."

Foley's show will begin "with Mick’s recollections of wrestling in the town he is performing in and will conclude with a candid 30-45 minute Q&A where all subjects are fair game."

According to House of Comedy's Facebook page, current WWE star and comedian Dolph Ziggler, a former world champion in his own right, is also scheduled to make an appearance.

The 52-year-old Foley had a pro wrestling career that spanned nearly 30 years. He was known by several names in WWE, WCW and elsewhere, including Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love. He has written multiple bestselling books and starred in "Holy Foley," a reality show about his family, from 2016-17.

