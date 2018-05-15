World Long Drive tour makes stop in Arizona for 1st time

You've never seen a golf ball hit this far in your life. For the first time ever, the World Long Drive tour makes a stop in Arizona. The biggest hitters on the planet swinging through Maricopa to compete in the "Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun."

The field includes Justin James, No. 1 in the World Long Drive rankings, who says this is an event you have to see to believe.

"It's the fastest ball in sports at over 220 miles an hour so you've got some serious athletes out here," he said. "The sound, the penetration, it's pretty wild. Something you've really gotta see in person."

You can see for yourself for free. Open to the public, the Men's and Women's Finals will be held Tuesday night beginning at 5 p.m. at the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center.

The finals will be broadcast nationally on Golf Channel.