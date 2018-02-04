WM Phoenix Open: Largest crowd in golf history; 3 Sun Devils in the hunt

SCOTTSDALE - Arizona State Sun Devil alums Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson are very much in the mix for the championship heading into the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

Rickie Fowler birdied the last three holes in front of the largest crowd in golf history Saturday to take the lead to finish at 14 under par through the tournament's first three round. But Rahm and Reavie are both just one stroke behind Fowler after going 6 under and 4 under, respectively, on Saturday.

Back-to-back-to-back 🐦!



Rahm is making at the end of Round 3. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6QhNhMEUa4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

Mickelson, a three-time Phoenix Open champion, shot 5 under on Saturday to move to 12 under through three rounds.

Another roar for Phil!



He closes out Round 3 with two straight birdies and sits at 12 under for the tournament. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/NkZDEOp6Jo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

70-65-66-??



Can Phil end the drought and claim his first 🏆 since 2013? pic.twitter.com/uPngGORYFo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

The course was packed Saturday with an estimated 216,818 fans on an 80-degree afternoon, the largest recorded single-day crowd in golf history. The crowd pushed the week total to 654,906, just short of the record of 655,434 set last year.

Justin Thomas birdied the first six holes, then had to fight to shoot even par after a back-nine meltdown. He had a bogey-triple bogey-double bogey stretch that left him eight strokes back.

The final round will begin Sunday morning.