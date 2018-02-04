WM Phoenix Open: Largest crowd in golf history; 3 Sun Devils in the hunt

6:53 PM, Feb 3, 2018
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to the gallery on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE - Arizona State Sun Devil alums Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson are very much in the mix for the championship heading into the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

Rickie Fowler birdied the last three holes in front of the largest crowd in golf history Saturday to take the lead to finish at 14 under par through the tournament's first three round. But Rahm and Reavie are both just one stroke behind Fowler after going 6 under and 4 under, respectively, on Saturday.

Mickelson, a three-time Phoenix Open champion, shot 5 under on Saturday to move to 12 under through three rounds.

The course was packed Saturday with an estimated 216,818 fans on an 80-degree afternoon, the largest recorded single-day crowd in golf history. The crowd pushed the week total to 654,906, just short of the record of 655,434 set last year.

Justin Thomas birdied the first six holes, then had to fight to shoot even par after a back-nine meltdown. He had a bogey-triple bogey-double bogey stretch that left him eight strokes back.

The final round will begin Sunday morning.

