WM Phoenix Open: Largest crowd in golf history; 3 Sun Devils in the hunt

SCOTTSDALE - Arizona State Sun Devil alums Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson are very much in the mix for the championship heading into the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.
Rickie Fowler birdied the last three holes in front of the largest crowd in golf history Saturday to take the lead to finish at 14 under par through the tournament's first three round. But Rahm and Reavie are both just one stroke behind Fowler after going 6 under and 4 under, respectively, on Saturday.
The course was packed Saturday with an estimated 216,818 fans on an 80-degree afternoon, the largest recorded single-day crowd in golf history. The crowd pushed the week total to 654,906, just short of the record of 655,434 set last year.