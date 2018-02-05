WM Phoenix Open: ASU alum Chez Reavie rallies but falls just short of victory in playoff

Arizona State Sun Devils alum Chez Reavie came up just short of his first-ever Waste Management Phoenix Open championship at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Reavie, who has only won one previous PGA Tour event in his career, forced a playoff against eventual winner and fellow Kansas native Gary Woodland by earning birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to move to 18 under for the tournament. But Reavie's bogey on the first and only playoff hole paved the way for Woodland's victory.

It’s all over!



.@GaryWoodland wins the Waste Management Phoenix Open for his third win on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/bc7u5AUJvq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

As usual, Reavie's hat featured an Arizona Diamondbacks logo on the side. The D-backs have sponsored Reavie for over a decade of his career.

Reavie was one of three Sun Devil alums in the hunt for the WM Phoenix Open championship heading into the final round. Phil Mickelson, who has won three Phoenix Open titles, finished 2 under par Sunday to end the tournament at 14 under, and Jon Rahm finished 1 over Sunday to finish at 12 under for the tourney.

Mickelson's birdie on the 16th hole led to a roar from the crowd.