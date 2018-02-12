What can't he do? Larry Fitzgerald wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

Confirmed: There's absolutely nothing that Larry Fitzgerald can't do.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and future Hall of Famer teamed with PGA Tour pro Kevin Streelman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California by seven strokes Sunday.

"He plays more golf than I do. He likes golf a lot more than I do," Streelman joked after the tournament in an ESPN interview. "But you can see the competitor come out, and the stud he is, and I'm just proud to be his friend.

"What he does for the NFL, what he does for Phoenix, I'm proud of him. This is something we'll remember for the rest of our lives."

"He's just being nice because he wants a ride home," Fitzgerald joked. "I'm feeling great. It was a wonderful week... I'm glad I could be a part of it."

Streelman, a Scottsdale resident, and Fitzgerald teamed up to finish the event at 41 under par.

As for whether he'll play football next season? Fitzgerald said last week that he expects to make an announcement in a week or two. So, stay tuned.