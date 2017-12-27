WATCH: Suns win game on last-second dunk by Tyson Chandler

Leave it to Phoenix Suns veteran center Tyson Chandler to be in the right place at the right time.

With the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies tied at 97-97 with 0.6 seconds to play Tuesday night, Chandler took a perfect inbound pass from Dragan Bender and dunked it as time expired to give Phoenix a 99-97 victory at home.

It was the fourth win for the Suns in their last six games, as they improved their record to 13-23 for the season. Tuesday's game featured the return of Devin Booker, who scored 32 points after missing nine games due to injury.