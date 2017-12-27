WATCH: Suns win game on last-second dunk by Tyson Chandler

Shane Dale
9:54 PM, Dec 26, 2017
sports | arizona sports

Leave it to Phoenix Suns veteran center Tyson Chandler to be in the right place at the right time.

With the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies tied at 97-97 with 0.6 seconds to play Tuesday night, Chandler took a perfect inbound pass from Dragan Bender and dunked it as time expired to give Phoenix a 99-97 victory at home.

It was the fourth win for the Suns in their last six games, as they improved their record to 13-23 for the season. Tuesday's game featured the return of Devin Booker, who scored 32 points after missing nine games due to injury.

 

