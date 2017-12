Remember the butt fumble? Well, the butt interception happened Sunday.

In the first half of the New Orleans Saints' home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted a pass from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan while lying on the ground, as the ball landed directly on his backside.

Gives new meaning to the word "turnover." Observe:

One of the crazier interceptions I’ve seen in the NFL - Marshon Lattimore getting the pick, with the aid of his backside pic.twitter.com/k9KBIwpLHC — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) December 24, 2017

Lattimore's butt pick (sorry, I had to) helped lead the Saints past the Falcons 23-13 on Christmas Eve.