Playing in what could be his final home game, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made yet another spectacular catch -- this time in the first quarter of their game against the New York Giants in Glendale on Sunday.
Fitz made a fantastic adjustment on what was supposed to be a longer pass from quarterback Drew Stanton, leading to the Cardinals' first points of the game on a field goal.
But here's one you haven't heard before... Fitzgerald also completed the first pass of his career on a 21-yard reception to Jaron Brown in the second quarter. He had attempted two passes in his career, but both fell incomplete. His third attempt was the charm.