WATCH: Larry Fitzgerald makes incredible catch, throws 1st-ever NFL pass

Shane Dale
3:03 PM, Dec 24, 2017
48 mins ago
(Getty Images)

Norm Hall
Stop us if you've heard this one before...

Playing in what could be his final home game, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made yet another spectacular catch -- this time in the first quarter of their game against the New York Giants in Glendale on Sunday.

Fitz made a fantastic adjustment on what was supposed to be a longer pass from quarterback Drew Stanton, leading to the Cardinals' first points of the game on a field goal.

But here's one you haven't heard before... Fitzgerald also completed the first pass of his career on a 21-yard reception to Jaron Brown in the second quarter. He had attempted two passes in his career, but both fell incomplete. His third attempt was the charm.

Fitzgerald now has a catch in 210 consecutive games, the third-highest mark in NFL history.

Also on Sunday, Fitzgerald became the oldest player in NFL history to record 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Please don't retire, Larry.

