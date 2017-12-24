Stop us if you've heard this one before...

Playing in what could be his final home game, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald made yet another spectacular catch -- this time in the first quarter of their game against the New York Giants in Glendale on Sunday.

Fitz made a fantastic adjustment on what was supposed to be a longer pass from quarterback Drew Stanton, leading to the Cardinals' first points of the game on a field goal.

But here's one you haven't heard before... Fitzgerald also completed the first pass of his career on a 21-yard reception to Jaron Brown in the second quarter. He had attempted two passes in his career, but both fell incomplete. His third attempt was the charm.

WR @LarryFitzgerald is on the other end of a completion for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/60Ndq5V3oB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017

Fitzgerald now has a catch in 210 consecutive games, the third-highest mark in NFL history.

With that catch @LarryFitzgerald now has at least one reception in 210 straight games, one shy of the #2 spot on the NFL’s all-time list #NYGvsAZ pic.twitter.com/fiuibvu7yt — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 24, 2017

Also on Sunday, Fitzgerald became the oldest player in NFL history to record 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Please don't retire, Larry.