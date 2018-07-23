WATCH: Diamondbacks recreate famous 'Bull Durham' scene to promote alumni game

Members of Arizona Diamondbacks both past and present came together for an awesome recreation of a scene from one of the best baseball movies of all-time -- all in an effort to promote their upcoming 20th Anniversary Team Celebration and Alumni Game.

Former D-backs stars Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez and Miguel Montero, along with former manager and current D-backs commentator Bob Brenly, joined current stars Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock to recreate the famous mound-visit scene from the 1988 film "Bull Durham."

D-backs president Derrick Hall made a cameo in the video, all to promote the team's Aug. 4 festivities, which you can learn more about here.

Enjoy.

This is a very simple game. You throw the ball, you catch the ball, you hit the ball. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. pic.twitter.com/16rImZdv1C — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 23, 2018

For comparison's sake, you can watch the original "Bull Durham" scene here. (Warning: This version contains foul language.)