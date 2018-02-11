VIDEO: Want to be a Top Gun fighter pilot for a day?

Jason Snavely
3:21 PM, Feb 11, 2018
sports | arizona sports

Fighter Combat International in Mesa allows you to have the ultimate Top Gun fighter pilot experience

For the latest installment of his Adventure Arizona series, ABC15 sports anchor Jason Snavely had the chance to live out one of his dreams: be a Top Gun-style fighter pilot.

Fighter Combat International, which is stationed at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, allows enthusiasts to find out what it's like to be a fighter pilot for a day (or more). Snavely, whose favorite movie happens to be "Top Gun," had a chance to take an Extra 300L for a spin -- and fortunately, he didn't lose his lunch while flying inverted (i.e. upside-down) during his flight. 

Take a look at the above video to get an idea of Snavely's full experience -- and go here for details on how you can take part in a Top Gun adventure of your own.

