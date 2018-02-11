VIDEO: Want to be a Top Gun fighter pilot for a day?

For the latest installment of his Adventure Arizona series, ABC15 sports anchor Jason Snavely had the chance to live out one of his dreams: be a Top Gun-style fighter pilot.

Fighter Combat International, which is stationed at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, allows enthusiasts to find out what it's like to be a fighter pilot for a day (or more). Snavely, whose favorite movie happens to be "Top Gun," had a chance to take an Extra 300L for a spin -- and fortunately, he didn't lose his lunch while flying inverted (i.e. upside-down) during his flight.

Take a look at the above video to get an idea of Snavely's full experience -- and go here for details on how you can take part in a Top Gun adventure of your own.